Four injured in cylinder blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Four persons were injured in a cylinder blast incident in a restaurant at Mini Market Gulberg, here on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said that the cylinder blast occurred in the restaurant kitchen.

The victims were identified as Moamar (24), Shahid (53), Daniyal (24) and Saddam (24).

On receiving information, Rescue-1122 vehicles reached the site and started rescue operation. The rescuers provided the first aid to the injured and shifted them to Jinnah Hospital Lahore.