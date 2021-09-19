UrduPoint.com

Four Injured In Cylinder Blast At CNG Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 08:20 PM

Four injured in cylinder blast at CNG station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Four persons sustained burn injuries when a gas cylinder exploded during filling CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) in a rickshaw at Qamar Din Garhi here on Sunday.

According to Rehman Baba Police Station, the blast occurred in Haleem CNG Station located at Qamar Din Garhi, Kohat Road.

Soon after receiving an emergency call, the police teams and staff of Rescue1122 with ambulances were rushed to the site.

Rescue 1122 said four persons identified as Jibran, Mehtab, Safiullah, and Atlas were rushed to Lady Reading Hospital.

