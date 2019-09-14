Four injured in cylinder blast in Khanewal

Four members of a family were injured in a gas cylinder blast in a house near Nazimabad shrine here Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019) :Four members of a family were injured in a gas cylinder blast in a house near Nazimabad shrine here Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, the gas cylinder exploded due to leakage.

As a result four members of the family received burn injuries.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted injured to District headquarters hospital (DHQ).