Four Injured In Cylinder Blast In Khanewal
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 01:10 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019) :Four members of a family were injured in a gas cylinder blast in a house near Nazimabad shrine here Saturday.
According to Rescue 1122, the gas cylinder exploded due to leakage.
As a result four members of the family received burn injuries.
Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted injured to District headquarters hospital (DHQ).