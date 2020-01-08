Four Injured In Cylinder Explosion In Multan
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 10:44 PM
Four persons of a family sustained burn injuries following a cylinder explosion in a house situated at Bilal Chowk on old Shujabad road, here
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Four persons of a family sustained burn injuries following a cylinder explosion in a house situated at Bilal Chowk on old Shujabad road, here.
According to Rescue 1122, four persons - Saleem, Imran, Naeem and a girl Sunaina - sustained injuries in the incident. The injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital for treatment.