Four Injured In Cylinder Explosion In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 10:44 PM

Four injured in cylinder explosion in Multan

Four persons of a family sustained burn injuries following a cylinder explosion in a house situated at Bilal Chowk on old Shujabad road, here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Four persons of a family sustained burn injuries following a cylinder explosion in a house situated at Bilal Chowk on old Shujabad road, here.

According to Rescue 1122, four persons - Saleem, Imran, Naeem and a girl Sunaina - sustained injuries in the incident. The injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital for treatment.

