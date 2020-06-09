Four injured in Faisalabad oil depot fire incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) : At least four persons on Monday received burn injuries in a fire incident happened in an oil depot located at Sudhar area of the district, rescue sources reported.

According to details, four fire brigade vehicles were trying to extinguish the fire.

The rescue team rushed to the site for shifting the injured to hospital for medical treatment.