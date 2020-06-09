UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Injured In Faisalabad Oil Depot Fire Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:12 AM

Four injured in Faisalabad oil depot fire incident

At least four persons on Monday received burn injuries in a fire incident happened in an oil depot located at Sudhar area of the district, rescue sources reported

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) : At least four persons on Monday received burn injuries in a fire incident happened in an oil depot located at Sudhar area of the district, rescue sources reported.

According to details, four fire brigade vehicles were trying to extinguish the fire.

The rescue team rushed to the site for shifting the injured to hospital for medical treatment.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Oil Vehicles SITE

Recent Stories

Sharjah government employees get tested for COVID- ..

31 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah chairs Dissertation Doctoral t ..

46 minutes ago

Mobile women, children&#039;s health clinic launch ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority partners with Derq t ..

2 hours ago

Residency law violators permitted to leave UAE wit ..

2 hours ago

Air Arabia announces new repatriation flights to E ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.