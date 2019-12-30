UrduPoint.com
Four Injured In Fire Caused By Gas Leakage In Faisalabad

Four injured in fire caused by gas leakage in Faisalabad

Four persons received burn injuries due to fire caused by gas leakage in separate incidents in and around Faisalabad during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Four persons received burn injuries due to fire caused by gas leakage in separate incidents in and around Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman on Monday said that 35-year-old Shabana of Mohallah Muhammadi Chowk Ghulam Muhammad Abad tried to lit fire in her kitchen which caught fire due to gas leakage.

As a result, Shahbana, her spouse Nazir Ahmad (40), and son Muhammad Yousuf (3) received burn injuries.

In other incident, fire erupted in a house at Hashmat Khan Road near D-Ground and 89-year-old Hajji Akram, son of Ramzan, received burn injuries.

Rescue-1122 teams controlled the fire and shifted the victims to Burns Unit of Allied Hospital.

