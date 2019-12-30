Four Injured In Fire Caused By Gas Leakage In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 07:08 PM
Four persons received burn injuries due to fire caused by gas leakage in separate incidents in and around Faisalabad during past 12 hours
Police spokesman on Monday said that 35-year-old Shabana of Mohallah Muhammadi Chowk Ghulam Muhammad Abad tried to lit fire in her kitchen which caught fire due to gas leakage.
As a result, Shahbana, her spouse Nazir Ahmad (40), and son Muhammad Yousuf (3) received burn injuries.
In other incident, fire erupted in a house at Hashmat Khan Road near D-Ground and 89-year-old Hajji Akram, son of Ramzan, received burn injuries.
Rescue-1122 teams controlled the fire and shifted the victims to Burns Unit of Allied Hospital.