Four injured in fire caused by gas leakage in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Four persons received burn injuries due to fire caused by gas leakage in separate incidents in and around Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman on Monday said that 35-year-old Shabana of Mohallah Muhammadi Chowk Ghulam Muhammad Abad tried to lit fire in her kitchen which caught fire due to gas leakage.

As a result, Shahbana, her spouse Nazir Ahmad (40), and son Muhammad Yousuf (3) received burn injuries.

In other incident, fire erupted in a house at Hashmat Khan Road near D-Ground and 89-year-old Hajji Akram, son of Ramzan, received burn injuries.

Rescue-1122 teams controlled the fire and shifted the victims to Burns Unit of Allied Hospital.