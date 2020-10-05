Four injured in firing over land dispute

At least four people were injured in a firing incident took place over a land dispute in Sanjavai area of Balochistan, Levis official said on Monday Levis official told that Sardar Khan, Ameerullah, Dur Gul and Shin Gul suffered bullet wound when a land dispute turned violent in the Chotair area of Sanjavi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :At least four people were injured in a firing incident took place over a land dispute in Sanjavai area of Balochistan, Levis official said on Monday Levis official told that Sardar Khan, Ameerullah, Dur Gul and Shin Gul suffered bullet wound when a land dispute turned violent in the Chotair area of Sanjavi.

Soon after the incident, Levis force reached the site and shifted the injured to the Sanjavi hospital. Later, due to the critical condition of some of the injured they were moved to Civil Hospital Quetta for medical aid.