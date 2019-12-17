Four Injured In Grenade Attack
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 09:48 PM
Four people were injured in a grenade attack in suwazai area of Dawaba here on Tuesday
According to police, four friends were sitting outside a house when one of their friend hurled a hand grenade at them after altercation on some dispute.
SHO Mujahid Hussain of Dawaba police station said those injured were shifted to DHQ hospital Hangu and stated out of danger condition.
Police have arrested accused Suleman who threw grenade at his friends, registered a case and started investigation.