Four injured in Karachi road accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Four persons were injured in a road accident that took place near Razaqabad area of National Highway Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a rashly driven truck hit the Rickshaw coming from Razaqabad area of Karachi.

As a result of collision, four persons were injured in the incident. Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital.

Police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver.