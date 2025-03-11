Four Injured In Karachi Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Four persons were injured in a road accident that took place near Razaqabad area of National Highway Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.
According to details, a rashly driven truck hit the Rickshaw coming from Razaqabad area of Karachi.
As a result of collision, four persons were injured in the incident. Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital.
Police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver.
Recent Stories
Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!
Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area
Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024
TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..
China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver
US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil
NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”
TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four injured in Karachi road accident6 minutes ago
-
AKF distributes 300 food packages among deserving families6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Health minister chairs quarterly review meeting on EPI16 minutes ago
-
No tolerance for illegal activities, DC Abbottabad vows strict action16 minutes ago
-
Key economic indicators showing upward trends: Tarar16 minutes ago
-
Affidavit prepared to ensure checkup of drug addicts16 minutes ago
-
IT universities to be established in 6 districts of Sindh: Tessori16 minutes ago
-
PM directs cabinet to gear up for extraordinary performance, scrutiny26 minutes ago
-
Train hits man to death26 minutes ago
-
Special ceremony held at Rawalpindi Police Lines martyred cops’ families26 minutes ago
-
PHA launches spring tree plantation26 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 118 properties26 minutes ago