Four Injured In Karachi's Korangi House Fire
Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 09:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Four persons of a family sustained critical injuries when a house located in Sector 36-C in Korangi area of Karachi caught fire in the wee hours of Wednesday.
According to Rescue 1122 officials, the fire erupted when battery of a UPS exploded after which the fire engulfed the entire house.
As a result, four persons, including two minor children, were wounded, said a private news channel.
The fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control.
Rescue teams have shifted the injured to hospital.