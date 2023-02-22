UrduPoint.com

Four Injured In Karachi's Korangi House Fire

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Four injured in Karachi's Korangi house fire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Four persons of a family sustained critical injuries when a house located in Sector 36-C in Korangi area of Karachi caught fire in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the fire erupted when battery of a UPS exploded after which the fire engulfed the entire house.

As a result, four persons, including two minor children, were wounded, said a private news channel.

The fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

Rescue teams have shifted the injured to hospital.

