UrduPoint.com

Four Injured In Malakand Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Four injured in Malakand accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :At least four people were injured when a passenger coach collided with a truck on Malakand top on Wednesday.

Local police said the passenger van was on its way to Batkhela when it collided with a truck coming from the opposite side.

As a result, four passengers of the van sustained injuries. The mishap occurred due to wrong overtaking by the passenger van, the police added.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital Batkhela.

Related Topics

Injured Police Van Malakand Rescue 1122 From Top Coach

Recent Stories

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity ..

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity in society: President

1 hour ago
 TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for A ..

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for AED2.3b M2 RO Desalination Plan ..

2 hours ago
 Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector ..

Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector to Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ah ..

Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ahead of general elections

4 hours ago
 Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of S ..

Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of Switzerland

4 hours ago
 IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.