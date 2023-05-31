Four injured in Malakand accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :At least four people were injured when a passenger coach collided with a truck on Malakand top on Wednesday.

Local police said the passenger van was on its way to Batkhela when it collided with a truck coming from the opposite side.

As a result, four passengers of the van sustained injuries. The mishap occurred due to wrong overtaking by the passenger van, the police added.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital Batkhela.