Four Injured In Mandi Bahauddin Oil Tanker Explosion

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) At least four workers were injured when Oil tanker caught fire at Gojra petrol pump station an area located near Mandi Bahauddin, Rescue and private television channel reported on Thursday.

Workers were shifting petrol from oil tanker to petrol pump’s storage tank when the fire broke out,

Rescue officials said.

Rescue and Fire Brigade team rushed to the incident site to rescue workers and extinguish the fire.

The four workers were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment of burn injuries.

Further investigations are underway.

