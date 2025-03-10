Four injured in Mardan gas leakage incident

Four persons were injured in a gas leakage incident that took place near Nahar Chowk area of Mardan district, Rescue sources reported on Monday

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Four persons were injured in a gas leakage incident that took place near Nahar Chowk area of Mardan district, Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to details, four persons were seriously injured when a bakery caught fire after a gas leakage incident that reported near Nahar Chowk area of Mardan district.

Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the people to hospital for treatment of burn injuries. Further investigations are underway.