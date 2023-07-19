Open Menu

Four Injured In Mastung Clash

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Four injured in Mastung clash

At least four people were injured in clash between two groups at Surgaz area of Mastung district on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :At least four people were injured in clash between two groups at Surgaz area of Mastung district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, two rival groups attacked each other with sticks and punches after developing dispute between them.

As a result, four people received injuries on the spot. The injured were rushed to Shaheed Nawab Ghaus Bakhsh Rainsani Hospital for medical aid where the injured victims were identified as Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Yousaf, Zubair Ahmed and Najeeb-ur-Rehman.

The reason of the clash could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force registered a case and started investigations.

