UrduPoint.com

Four Injured In Nothia Sewerage Line Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 12:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :At least four passersby sustained injuries when a blast occurred in an underground sewerage line in Kotla Muhsin Khan area of Nothia here on Thursday morning.

Local police said four persons who were passing through the area at the time of the blast sustained injuries and were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

Police said gas accumulation in the sewerage line may have caused the blast however they were investigating the incident to ascertain real factors behind the blast.

The four injured people were identified as Hafsa (4), Haleema (6), Jameela (57) and Ismail (35).

