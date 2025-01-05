Open Menu

Four Injured In Okara Highway Accident

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Four injured in Okara highway accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Four people were injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor-trolley on the National Highway in Okara on Sunday.

According to a private news channel, the accident occurred due to over-speeding.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and transported the injured to a nearby hospital, where their condition is reported to be stable.

