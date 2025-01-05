Four Injured In Okara Highway Accident
Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Four people were injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor-trolley on the National Highway in Okara on Sunday.
According to a private news channel, the accident occurred due to over-speeding.
Rescue teams rushed to the scene and transported the injured to a nearby hospital, where their condition is reported to be stable.
