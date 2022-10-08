Four injured in Quetta blast

At least four people were injured in blast near Sariab area of Quetta on Saturday evening

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :At least four people were injured in blast near Sariab area of Quetta on Saturday evening.

According to police sources, the blast occurred near Sariab area. As a result, four people received injuries due to it.

The injured were rushed to civil hospital for medical aid and hey identified as Khair Muhammad, Gul Khan, Sadar-ud-din and Zain-ud-din.

Police reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation regarding nature of explosion.