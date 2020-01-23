Four injured in Quetta cylinder blast

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :At least four persons were injured in a cylinder blast that installed in a house located in the vicinity of Ghusabad area of Quetta, tv channels reported on Thursday night. According to Rescue sources, four persons living in a house of Ghusabad area were seriously injured when a cylinder blasted with a big bang.

The injured including two children have been shifted to the hospital. Further investigations are underway.