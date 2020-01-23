UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Injured In Quetta Cylinder Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 09:44 PM

Four injured in Quetta cylinder blast

At least four persons were injured in a cylinder blast that installed in a house located in the vicinity of Ghusabad area of Quetta, TV channels reported on Thursday night

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :At least four persons were injured in a cylinder blast that installed in a house located in the vicinity of Ghusabad area of Quetta, tv channels reported on Thursday night. According to Rescue sources, four persons living in a house of Ghusabad area were seriously injured when a cylinder blasted with a big bang.

The injured including two children have been shifted to the hospital. Further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Injured Quetta TV

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.