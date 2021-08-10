Four injured in Quetta hand grenade blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Four people were injured in a hand grenade blast near a shop located at Eastern Bypass of Quetta district, police reported on Monday.

According to details, some unidentified persons hurled a hand grenade at a shop, asa result, four persons got injured.

Police reached the spot and started search operation to arrest the culprits behind this incident.