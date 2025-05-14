Four Injured In Quetta Hand Grenade Blast
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 06:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Four persons were injured in a hand grenade blast incident that took place near Munir Mengal Road area of Quetta,
TV channels quoting Police sources reported on Wednesday.
According to initial reports, four persons were injured in a hand grenade attack incident that occurred near Munir Mengal Road area of Quetta.
Police team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for emergency treatment.
Police team also cordoned off the area and started search for the outlaws. However, no arrest was made so far till the filling of this report.
