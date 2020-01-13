UrduPoint.com
Four Injured In Quetta Road Mishap

Mon 13th January 2020

Four injured in Quetta road mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :At least four persons were injured in a road mishap that occurred in Quetta district, private tv channels reported on Sunday.

According to details, a vehicle carrying Levies Force personnel veered off the road due to snow and heavy rain. As a result, four persons received injuries.

They were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Levies Force personnel had reopened the road blocked due to snow falling. A number of vehicles plying on Quetta-Zob road had to face a temporary trouble emerged due to road blocks. After hectic efforts, the Levies Force have managed to reopen the roads for all kinds of traffic.

The food items provided by PDMA were also distributed among the passengers travelling through these roads.

