Four Injured In Rawal Dam Firing Incidents
Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The four persons sustained injuries in a firing incident at Rawal Dam in Islamabad’s Secretariat police jurisdiction on Saturday evening.
The suspects fled the scene before authorities arrived, leaving the injured to be rushed to Polyclinic Hospital, where one person remains in critical condition, an official source told APP.
According to initial reports on Saturday, the incident occurred around 9 p.m. when Jalil Akhtar, a resident of Lakhwal, Islamabad, and his companions; Jahangir Akhtar, Haroon and Amir Ahmed were at the banks of Rawal Dam on their boat. Akhtar claimed that a group led by Najeeb, Haroon, Abbas and an accused named Asghar, also known as Peera, confronted them, initiating a verbal exchange of words. When questioned about their presence, Asghar allegedly responded with insults before the group opened fire, injuring all four victims.
The victims alleged that the confrontation had roots in a previous altercation, during which Fazal Khan and Asghar reportedly issued threats of violence.
Following Saturday’s incident, the injured were taken to Polyclinic Hospital, where tensions escalated further as relatives accused the police of siding with the attackers.
The relatives claimed that police allegedly misinformed hospital staff, stating that the injuries were self-inflicted, which they argued was an attempt to protect the attackers. This accusation led to a heated dispute among the police, the injured men’s relatives, and the hospital staff, with family members alleging that officers accepted bribes to downplay the crime.
Meanwhile, police officials have yet to comment on the bribery allegations, an investigation into the incident has begun till the filing of last report.
