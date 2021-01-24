UrduPoint.com
Four Injured In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Four injured in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :At least four persons sustained injuries as passenger van turned turtle after its Tyre burst near Qadirpur Raan bypass here on Sunday.

According to Rescue sources, a passenger van was on its way when suddenly it went uncontrolled and overturned after tyre burst near Qadirpur Raan bypass.

As a result, four persons including Qamar, Khalid, Saima and Khalida sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and provided first-aid to the injured on the spot.

More Stories From Pakistan

