Four injured in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :A passenger bus turned turtle near Khurrianwala on Sunday, leaving four passengers seriously injured.

According to police, a rashly driven bus hit another passenger bus near Khurrianwala.

Resultantly, the driver of a bus lost control and it overturned leaving four passengers seriously injured.

The injured include- Muazzam, Abdul Rasheed, Abida Bibi and Surriya Bibi.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Allied hospital for medical treatment.