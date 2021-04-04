Four Injured In Road Mishap
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 08:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :A passenger bus turned turtle near Khurrianwala on Sunday, leaving four passengers seriously injured.
According to police, a rashly driven bus hit another passenger bus near Khurrianwala.
Resultantly, the driver of a bus lost control and it overturned leaving four passengers seriously injured.
The injured include- Muazzam, Abdul Rasheed, Abida Bibi and Surriya Bibi.
Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Allied hospital for medical treatment.