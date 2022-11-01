Four injured in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Four people suffered serious injuries when their coaster turned turtle due to over speeding here at Chowinda-Badiana road on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, four workers of a private factory--Waqas Ahmed (21), Ameer Hamza (20), Sami Ullah (20) and Ali Raza (20) sustained injuries.They were shifted the injured to nearby hospital after providing them first aid, said rescue.