Four Injured In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 07:16 PM

Four injured in road mishap

Four people injured in a collision between two motorcycles and a trolley on Friday

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Four people injured in a collision between two motorcycles and a trolley on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, two motorcycles and a trolley collided on Pinsara Road, as a result of which 22-year-old Abrar son of Allah Ditta, 18-year-old Ali Hasnain son of Muhammad Waris, 45-year-old Muhammad Gulzar son of Muhammad Hussain and 18-year-old Ali Shan son of Munir Ahmed were injured.

As soon as the information about the accident was received, Rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and after providing first aid to the injured, they were shifted to the hospital where the injured are undergoing treatment.

