UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Injured In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 10:50 AM

Four injured in road mishap

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Atleast four persons including three women were injured as car collided with mini truck near Nabipur stand here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, a family was going somewhere on car when their car collided with a mini truck due to over speeding near Nabipur stand.

As a result, Aon Raza, Humaira Bibi, Maria bibi and Hina bibi got severe injuries.

The injured were shifted to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Injured Car Women Sunday Family Mini

Recent Stories

German group Schüco signs lease deal with SAIF Zo ..

7 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 8, 2020 in Pakistan

37 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Media briefing on preventive measures against coro ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends &#039;Super Saturday&# ..

10 hours ago

Scoreboards: Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiato ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.