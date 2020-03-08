Four injured in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Atleast four persons including three women were injured as car collided with mini truck near Nabipur stand here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, a family was going somewhere on car when their car collided with a mini truck due to over speeding near Nabipur stand.

As a result, Aon Raza, Humaira Bibi, Maria bibi and Hina bibi got severe injuries.

The injured were shifted to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

APP /sak