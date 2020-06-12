UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Injured In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 07:00 PM

Four injured in road mishap

Four persons were injured due to collision between two motorcycles near head Laanjoo tehsil Kot Addu on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Four persons were injured due to collision between two motorcycles near head Laanjoo tehsil Kot Addu on Friday.

According to police, two motorcycles collided near head Laanjoo tehsil Kot Addu in which four people riding on motorcycles got serious injuries.

Patrolling police personnel reached the site and helped the injured by shifting them to Tehsil Headquarters hospital.

The injured were included Javaid and Shabbir from Kabirwala and two others from Noor Shah Kot Addu.

Related Topics

Injured Police Kot Addu Kabirwala SITE From

Recent Stories

Over 500 new coronavirus cases in Kuwait, six deat ..

6 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns terrorist attack in ..

6 minutes ago

Jemmia Khan Talks about complexity of social relat ..

30 minutes ago

Federal Budget 2020-21: Rs7600 Billion Budget to b ..

36 minutes ago

Members of &#039;Sharjah Youth&#039; train to prot ..

36 minutes ago

Budget for 2020-21: Industries Minister says no ne ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.