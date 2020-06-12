Four injured in road mishap

Four persons were injured due to collision between two motorcycles near head Laanjoo tehsil Kot Addu on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Four persons were injured due to collision between two motorcycles near head Laanjoo tehsil Kot Addu on Friday.

According to police, two motorcycles collided near head Laanjoo tehsil Kot Addu in which four people riding on motorcycles got serious injuries.

Patrolling police personnel reached the site and helped the injured by shifting them to Tehsil Headquarters hospital.

The injured were included Javaid and Shabbir from Kabirwala and two others from Noor Shah Kot Addu.