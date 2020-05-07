UrduPoint.com
Four Injured In Road Mishap In Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 12:30 PM

Four persons traveling in a car sustained injuries as their vehicle over turned near Mianwali on Thursday.The car riders were going to Mian Channu from Karachi

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Four persons traveling in a car sustained injuries as their vehicle over turned near Mianwali on Thursday.The car riders were going to Mian Channu from Karachi.

According to Rescue sources,a car overturned near hotel Kacha Khoh after its tie rod broke down which caused serious injuries to Shuban, Yaqub from Mian Channu, and Zafar and Riaz from Burewala.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

