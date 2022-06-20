UrduPoint.com

Four Injured In Roof Collapse

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2022 | 09:11 PM

Four persons were injured in a roof collapse incident in the area of Tandlianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Four persons were injured in a roof collapse incident in the area of Tandlianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday that dilapidated roof of a house collapsed in Shams Pura Tandlianwala.

As a result, Khalida Bibi (45), her daughter Sadia Bibi (16), Rameela (40) and Anabia (2 years) received injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandlianwala for treatment, he added.

