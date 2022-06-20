Four injured in roof collapse

Four persons were injured in a roof collapse incident in the area of Tandlianwala police station

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday that dilapidated roof of a house collapsed in Shams Pura Tandlianwala.

As a result, Khalida Bibi (45), her daughter Sadia Bibi (16), Rameela (40) and Anabia (2 years) received injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandlianwala for treatment, he added.