Four Injured In Roof Collapse
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Four persons, including two children, were injured when a roof collapsed at Khokhar village, Shadbagh, here on Saturday.
The people were asleep when the roof of the house caved in. As a result, all the members came under the debris.
On receiving information, Rescue 1122 vehicles reached the spot and started an operation. The rescuers pulled the injured persons out and shifted them to the Mayo Hospital.
The injured have been identified as Ahmad (13), Nimra (40), Aiman (15) and Ahsan (40).
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final match: India decide to bat first against South Afri ..
LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military agencies not to contact any j ..
10 shops sealed for encroachment
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Africa-India final match today
PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt through cipher
Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail
Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills
‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’
Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill
Five IS bombs found hidden in iconic Iraq mosque: UN agency
Minister for monitoring quality of value added urea products
There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt striving to reduce price of commodities: Bilal Yasinfew seconds
-
Committee formed to provide security, civic facilities on Muharram20 minutes ago
-
One officer killed, another abducted in attack on police picket in Ghotki30 minutes ago
-
CM terms recognition from UK as his hard-work, commitment to heath sector40 minutes ago
-
Governor KP clarifies to personally bear Kundi Farm's expenses50 minutes ago
-
Minister directs measures to maintain peace during Muharram50 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur urges Ulema to play role to maintain peace during Muharram50 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to ensure peaceful Muharram1 hour ago
-
Balochistan govt present balanced budget for 2024-25, no new tax imposed: Jaffar Mandokhail1 hour ago
-
Traffic accident at Hazara university chowk Mansehra claims two lives1 hour ago
-
Bathing in sea banned for one month1 hour ago
-
TMA Employees Union bids farewell to XEN Lal Ghaffar Khattak1 hour ago