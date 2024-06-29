Four injured in roof collapse

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Four persons, including two children, were injured when a roof collapsed at Khokhar village, Shadbagh, here on Saturday.

The people were asleep when the roof of the house caved in. As a result, all the members came under the debris.

On receiving information, Rescue 1122 vehicles reached the spot and started an operation. The rescuers pulled the injured persons out and shifted them to the Mayo Hospital.

The injured have been identified as Ahmad (13), Nimra (40), Aiman (15) and Ahsan (40).