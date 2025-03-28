Four Injured In Roof Collapse
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2025 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) A dilapidated roof of a weaving factory collapsed which left four workers injured here on Friday.
According to rescue sources, workers were fitting solar plates on the roof-top of a weaving factory on ABC Road, Munirabad, when it caved in. Consequently, three workers, identified as Ghulam Musatafa (55), Mustafa (46), Hassan (22) and Dawood (32), were buried under the debris. They were shifted to Allied Hospital.
