Four injured in roof collapse incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Two women and two children suffered injuries in roof collapse incident near Chah Road Singh village.

Police said on Wednesday that the roof of a house of Muhammad Sharif suddenly caved in.As a result, Zaitoon w/o Sharif,Shabana w/o Danish,Fayyaz (4) s/o Danish and Humera bibi (12) suffered injuries.

On getting information,Rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to local hospital.