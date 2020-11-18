UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Injured In Roof Collapse Incident

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 12:27 PM

Four injured in roof collapse incident

Two women and two children suffered injuries in roof collapse incident near Chah Road Singh village

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Two women and two children suffered injuries in roof collapse incident near Chah Road Singh village.

Police said on Wednesday that the roof of a house of Muhammad Sharif suddenly caved in.As a result, Zaitoon w/o Sharif,Shabana w/o Danish,Fayyaz (4) s/o Danish and Humera bibi (12) suffered injuries.

On getting information,Rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to local hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Road Women

Recent Stories

Congratulations’ messages pour in on social medi ..

3 minutes ago

Citizens urge authorities to launch operation agai ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Upper Chamber's Committees Recommend Author ..

2 minutes ago

MWMC serves notices to over 200 citizens for throw ..

2 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close lower as virus cases surge

2 minutes ago

UAE condemns cowardly terrorist attack on ERC pers ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.