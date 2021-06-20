Four injured in roof collapse incident

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Four persons of a family were injured as a roof of a house collapsed at Thokar Niaz Baig area on Sunday evening.

Police said that the family members were sitting in a room when suddenly roof caved in.

As a result, all the members came under the debris.

Rescue-1122 reached the spot and started operation.

They pulled out the injured persons from the debris and shifted them to the Jinnah Hospital.

The injured had been identified as Khalid (48), Sameena wife of Khalid (35),Akaash son of Khalid (14) and Tariq Masih (30) .