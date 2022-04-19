UrduPoint.com

Four Injured In Roof Collapse Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 02:51 PM

Four injured in roof collapse incident

At least four members of a family were injured when roof of their dilapidated house collapsed in Atta Muhammad Garhi here at Kohat Road on Tuesday morning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :At least four members of a family were injured when roof of their dilapidated house collapsed in Atta Muhammad Garhi here at Kohat Road on Tuesday morning.

Giving initial report of the incident, the Rescue 1122 said four people including two children and as many women were buried under the rubble adding condition of one of the women was stated to be critical.

The rescue workers retrieved the injured from the rubble and shifted them to hospital.

The injured included Bilal (2), Ayesha (5), a 26-year-old woman and a17 year old girl in critical condition.



