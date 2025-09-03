Open Menu

Four Injured In Roof Collapse Incident

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 01:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) At least four people were seriously injured after the roof of a house collapsed in Sialkot.

According to a spokesperson for Rescue 1122, the roof of a thatched house collapsed in the village of Lape Wali on Chawinda Road in Tehsil Pasrur of Sialkot.

As a result, Yasmin Kausar (44), Shahbaz (24), Zaini (21), and Manahil (13) were seriously injured.

Rescue 1122, after receiving information, rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to THQ Hospital after providing first aid.

