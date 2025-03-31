Four injured in Sahiwal road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Four persons were injured in a road accident that took place in Sahiwal area, tv channels quoting

Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to details, two rashly driven motorbikes collided with a car passing through a road of Sahiwal district.

As a result of accident, four persons including children received serious injuries.

The Rescue team reached the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

The police team also rushed to the site and started investigation.