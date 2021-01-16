Four injured in Saryab blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :At least four persons including bus conductor on Saturday sustained injuries in a blast near Saryab Mill, Quetta.

Police said unknown assailants planted an explosive device near Maolan petrol Pump which went of when a local bus was crossing the area, injuring four people including three passerby.

The injured were shifted to civil hospital Quetta.

Identity of the victims could not be ascertained till filing of this report.

Law enforcement agencies reached at the site and cordoned off entire area and started investigation.