Four Injured On Road

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Four injured on road

Four people were seriously injured in a collision between two vehicles on Pasrur Road

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Four people were seriously injured in a collision between two vehicles on Pasrur Road.

According to Rescue1122, 33-year-old Shanwar, 37-year-old Shamim, 60-year-old Ilyasand two-year-old Rabia received injuries in the collision.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a local hospital after the first aid.

