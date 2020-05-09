Four injured over family dispute in Multan

Four people including two women were injured in a family dispute at vicinity of Kot Rab Nawaz on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :Four people including two women were injured in a family dispute at vicinity of Kot Rab Nawaz on Saturday.

The injured included Aleesha d/o Bashir Ahmad (15), Shehnaz Bibi s/o Bashir Ahmad (42), Hameed s/0 Muhammad Hussain (25) and Muhammad Hussain s/o Muhammad Nawaz (35).

Rescue officials shifted injured to Nishtar hospital.

Police registered a case and started investigation.