Four Injured Over Family Dispute In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 02:30 PM

Four people including two women were injured in a family dispute at vicinity of Kot Rab Nawaz on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :Four people including two women were injured in a family dispute at vicinity of Kot Rab Nawaz on Saturday.

The injured included Aleesha d/o Bashir Ahmad (15), Shehnaz Bibi s/o Bashir Ahmad (42), Hameed s/0 Muhammad Hussain (25) and Muhammad Hussain s/o Muhammad Nawaz (35).

Rescue officials shifted injured to Nishtar hospital.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

