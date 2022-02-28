Four injured over land dispute

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :At least four persons were injured over land dispute at Basi waince under the jurisdiction of Jatoee Police on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Ramzan (40) years, Bilal (25) years ,Fiyaz (17) years and sadam (17)years had a land dispute with each other, on the day of incident they injured each other with wood sticks.

Rescuers reached the spot shifted the injured to (THQ) jatoee while Police concerned have started investigation into the incident.