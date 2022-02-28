UrduPoint.com

Four Injured Over Land Dispute

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Four injured over land dispute

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :At least four persons were injured over land dispute at Basi waince under the jurisdiction of Jatoee Police on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Ramzan (40) years, Bilal (25) years ,Fiyaz (17) years and sadam (17)years had a land dispute with each other, on the day of incident they injured each other with wood sticks.

Rescuers reached the spot shifted the injured to (THQ) jatoee while Police concerned have started investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Police Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Alia Bhatt receives appreciation over role as mafi ..

Alia Bhatt receives appreciation over role as mafia queen

8 minutes ago
 NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs5.94

NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs5.94

2 hours ago
 POL prices may go up again

POL prices may go up again

2 hours ago
 Money laundering case:  Special court defers indi ..

Money laundering case:  Special court defers indictment till March 10

2 hours ago
 Ukraine approaches ICJ against Russia.

Ukraine approaches ICJ against Russia.

2 hours ago
 Ukraine-Russia conflict: Rouble plunges to nearly ..

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Rouble plunges to nearly 30% to a fresh record low

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>