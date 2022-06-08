Four injured over land dispute

Four persons received multiple bullet injuries during clash between two groups over a land dispute in the area of Sadar Tandlianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Four persons received multiple bullet injuries during clash between two groups over a land dispute in the area of Sadar Tandlianwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that two rival groups indulged into firing on each other over an old property dispute in Chak 403-GB.

During this clash, four persons including Fakhar Zaman (40), Shahid Riaz (34), his brother Maqsood Ahmad (32) and Faisal Zaman (23) received bullet injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandlianwala where their condition was stated out of danger.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.