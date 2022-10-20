UrduPoint.com

Four Injured Over Over Property Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2022 | 04:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Four people were injured in a clash between two groups over a property dispute in village Punwan, near here on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for the Rescue 1122, Hamad Ali, Muhammad Younis, NadeemHussain and Ismail were injured during the clash.

The injured were shifted to a local hospital by the Rescue 1122 after providing first aid.

