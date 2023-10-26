Four injured over property dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Four people including a woman were injured during a scuffle over a property dispute, police said.

The injured were identified as Abdul Majid, 30, son of Bashir Ahmad, Kaneez Bibi, 28, wife of Imran Umar, Abdul Rahman, 29, son of Elahi Baksh and Imran, 35, son of Elahi Bukhsh were shifted to DHQ hospital. All of the victims belonged to Qasba Basira.

Police have started an investigation.