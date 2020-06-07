UrduPoint.com
Four Injured Rescued From Debris Of Collapsed Building

Sun 07th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

Four injured rescued from debris of collapsed building

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Four persons including a nine year old child have been rescued from the debris of collapsed building in Lyari.

According to police, the injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital for treatment. The injured include Shahbaz s/o Shafiq age 9 years, a police constable (posted at Madadgar 15) Fayyaz s/o Abdul Wahab- 30, Shahzad s/o Abdul Sattar- 35 and Shamma w/o Naeem 40.

Further rescue operation is underway.

