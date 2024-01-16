Open Menu

Four Injured Road Mishap In DI Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Four injured road mishap in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) At least four people got injured as a pickup slipped from the road here near Khhutti Check post on Daraban road on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a Datsun pickup was on its way when it slipped from the road.

As a result, four people named Kaleem Ullah and Fateh Khan residents of Gandi Aashiq, Sultan and Sahib Jan residents of Mochi-wal got injured.

The medical team Rescue 1122, after receiving information, reached the site and shifted the injured people to the hospital after providing them first aid.

Related Topics

Injured Road SITE Rescue 1122 Post From

Recent Stories

Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan ge ..

Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections

1 hour ago
 AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related ..

AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots

1 hour ago
 LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national cha ..

LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national ..

Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival

4 hours ago
 PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

4 hours ago
 Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I aga ..

Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand

5 hours ago
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for ..

Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem

5 hours ago
 Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 ..

Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit

5 hours ago
 Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

6 hours ago
 Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against N ..

Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan