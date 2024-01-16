Four injured road mishap in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) At least four people got injured as a pickup slipped from the road here near Khhutti Check post on Daraban road on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a Datsun pickup was on its way when it slipped from the road.

As a result, four people named Kaleem Ullah and Fateh Khan residents of Gandi Aashiq, Sultan and Sahib Jan residents of Mochi-wal got injured.

The medical team Rescue 1122, after receiving information, reached the site and shifted the injured people to the hospital after providing them first aid.