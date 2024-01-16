Four Injured Road Mishap In DI Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 05:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) At least four people got injured as a pickup slipped from the road here near Khhutti Check post on Daraban road on Tuesday.
According to Rescue 1122 officials, a Datsun pickup was on its way when it slipped from the road.
As a result, four people named Kaleem Ullah and Fateh Khan residents of Gandi Aashiq, Sultan and Sahib Jan residents of Mochi-wal got injured.
The medical team Rescue 1122, after receiving information, reached the site and shifted the injured people to the hospital after providing them first aid.
Recent Stories
Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections
AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots
LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship
Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed over old enmity9 minutes ago
-
KP food authority crackdown against profiteers and sub standard food items9 minutes ago
-
Sindh government implements 45-day weapon ban ahead of election9 minutes ago
-
Punjab Introduces E-Registry System to Combat Fraud and Corruption in Property Transactions9 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi greets South Africa for initiating ICJ case on Palestine19 minutes ago
-
Directive to intensify crackdown against fertiliser profiteers19 minutes ago
-
Two laborers die after fell into gutter at Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar19 minutes ago
-
RWMC organizes awareness camp about smog19 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Rashid held after bail rejection in May 9 case19 minutes ago
-
Journalist, author Babar Ayaz passes away at 6819 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army, FC organizes medical camps19 minutes ago
-
CPWB rescues child beggars29 minutes ago