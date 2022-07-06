Four Integrated Tourism Zones being established in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project- KITE Project, 4 Integrated Tourism Zones are being established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Thandiani (Abbottabad), Mankyal (Swat), Ghanol (Mansehra) and Madakalasht (Chitral).

Final draft of Management Plan and Investment Plan of these projects has also been submitted to relevant forum for approval, said a statement.

A full-fledged Tourist Facilitation Hub and 24/7 Helpline (1422) has been operationalized since March 2021.

Moreover, 150 prefabricated wash rooms were being installed at the different tourism areas in the province out of which installation of 35 units has been completed so far.

Similarly, under the project to extend support of Rescue Service 1122 to the tourist sites, 2 Ambulances and one fire fighting vehicle have been provided to each tourist centre .

In order to ensure easy access to the tourist destinations of the province, work is under way on the construction of various access roads which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 13 billion.

Similarly, under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project - KITE, two important projects including Mankyal to Bada Sehri road and Thandiani road were also in progress which would be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs.4631 million and Rs.3182 million respectively.