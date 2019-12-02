Four inter-district vehicle lifters arrested in Lahore

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) Cantonment Monday arrested four inter-district vehicle snatchers and recovered a stolen car, 28 motorcycles and five loader rickshaws worth million of rupees from them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) Cantonment Monday arrested four inter-district vehicle snatchers and recovered a stolen car , 28 motorcycles and five loader rickshaws worth million of rupees from them.

AVLS DSP Cantonment Khalid Mehmood led the police team, which arrested the accused.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing dozens of vehicle lifting and snatching crimes in different areas of Lahore and other districts.

The accused were identified as Arif Ali alias Daba and his three accomplices, Talib, Aslam and Falak Sher.