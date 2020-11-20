Four inter-province dacoit gangs busted, looted valuables recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have busted four inter-province dacoit gangs and arrested 15 criminals besides recovering looted valuables of worth over Rs 18.7 million and illegal weapons from their possession during the ongoing drive against criminals in Tehsil Shujabad.

ASP Singhar Malik told journalists that taking action on the rising incidents of dacoity and robbery, the City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan formed a special team under the supervision of SP Sadar Division Rao Naeem Shahid to arrest the criminals.

The police team busted four inter-province dacoit gangs and arrested 15 notorious criminals of these gangs.

ASP Singhar Malik disclosed that police have recovered looted valuables of worth over Rs 18.

7 millions from their possession. The police have also recovered 64 illegal weapons from their possession including eight Kalashnikov, 17 repeaters, 36 pistols and rounds, he added.

He claimed that the arrested criminals have confessed more than 64 cases of various police stations of the district and were wanted to police in dacoity, robbery, dacoity-cum-murder and motorcycle snatching cases.

ASP added that crackdown against criminals would continue without any discrimination as per directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan to make a crime free society.

On this occasion, the recovered valuables were returned to owners.

The local people lauded the police efforts.