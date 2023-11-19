Open Menu

Four International Smugglers Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Four international smugglers arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Secretary Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ihsanullah Khan on Sunday said that operations were underway to eliminate drugs from the society and strict action was continued on drugs smugglers by arresting four international smugglers.

On the direction of Secretary Excise Aftab-ud-Din, Director Narcotics Control Zahid Iqbal Khan, Syed Naveed Jamal Circle Officer Mardan Regio and Akif Nawaz Khan SHO Police Station Excise Mardan Region along with Ali Jan Khan Additional SHO and Sahibzada Saad and Gulzeb Khan Assistant Sub-Inspector and other officials have arrested four important members of international and inter-provincial smugglers group in a successful operation near Motorway Mardan.

The accused were operating an international and inter-provincial drugs network.

Important evidence of international and inter-provincial drug trafficking and dealing was obtained from the mobile phones of the arrested smugglers. More revelations are expected.

Case has been registered in the police station Excise Mardan region for further investigation and legal action in the case.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Police Station Mobile Drugs Mardan Circle Nawaz Khan Sunday From

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Austr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

10 hours ago
 The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

1 day ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

1 day ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

1 day ago
FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

1 day ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

1 day ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

1 day ago
 Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

1 day ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

1 day ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan