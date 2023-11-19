Four international smugglers arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Secretary Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ihsanullah Khan on Sunday said that operations were underway to eliminate drugs from the society and strict action was continued on drugs smugglers by arresting four international smugglers.

On the direction of Secretary Excise Aftab-ud-Din, Director Narcotics Control Zahid Iqbal Khan, Syed Naveed Jamal Circle Officer Mardan Regio and Akif Nawaz Khan SHO Police Station Excise Mardan Region along with Ali Jan Khan Additional SHO and Sahibzada Saad and Gulzeb Khan Assistant Sub-Inspector and other officials have arrested four important members of international and inter-provincial smugglers group in a successful operation near Motorway Mardan.

The accused were operating an international and inter-provincial drugs network.

Important evidence of international and inter-provincial drug trafficking and dealing was obtained from the mobile phones of the arrested smugglers. More revelations are expected.

Case has been registered in the police station Excise Mardan region for further investigation and legal action in the case.

APP/ash/